On the mend! Teyana Taylor thanked fans for their support after being rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

The “Maybe” singer, 30, was set to perform at the Femme It Forward concert in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Saturday, November 27, but was forced to cancel after her body “shut down” on her.

The following day, Taylor shared a photo from a hospital bed to let her fans know that she was feeling better.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos and prayers,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 28, before apologizing for having to cancel the show. “I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago.”

While Taylor didn’t offer specific details about her illness, she made it clear that it was serious enough to keep her from missing a gig — something she rarely ever does.

“My body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage 🙄,” the We Got Love star explained. “Y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s–t but still got on that stage and bodied it 😩😩.”

However, this time was different, and she urged her followers “to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down … in the ER 😑.”

Taylor let fans know that after getting the “proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body” she would be taking “the next few off days to continue to recover” before continuing her tour.

The Coming 2 America actress’ hospital stay comes nearly one week after her husband, Iman Shumpert, won season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. After his victory, Taylor could hardly contain her excitement on social media.

“THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 23. “WOW congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach I am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!!”

It also means she’ll have the NBA player, 31, all to herself after months of him being away while filming the ABC reality show. However, last month, the native New Yorker exclusively told Us Weekly that long-distance did have its perks.

“I think once you see one another, that I miss you sex is the best,” she said, admitting that time away “keeps it spicy” between the couple, who share daughters Iman Jr., 5, and Rue, 13 months.

“So it’s just like you are admiring one another like, ‘Damn, you’re doing your thing, you’re doing your thing,’” Taylor told Us. “Let me be doing this for our kids, so when we see each other, it’s nothing but love and just comfort and spice.”