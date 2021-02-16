Putting in the work! James Corden opened up about his health journey with Weight Watchers (WW), one month after announcing his partnership with the brand.

The Late Late Show With James Corden host, 42, joined the WW Your Life in Focus’ virtual event on Saturday, February 13, to share his progress so far. He started his talk by looking back at his WW spokesperson video from January 2021, in which he announced he was “fed up” with his unhealthy lifestyle and appearance.

“Even just watching that video, it makes me feel quite emotional because I really have felt that every year,” Corden said on Saturday. “I really have had that feeling of like the definition of madness really isn’t it to just keep doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting different results, which is never going to happen.”

The British talk show host explained that he had reservations about joining the WW family and dieting in general, because he said that “as a man, it’s historically seen as it isn’t very sexy to say that you’re on a diet. Or it’s not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health because men drink beer and we go out and it doesn’t matter what you look like, all those things.”

Now, however, Corden has changed his tune, explaining that he has a new outlook on weight loss.

“I actually think it’s the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, ‘I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be a healthier presence in my family, for my children. I would like to feel better,'” he said.

Corden revealed that he has lost 16 pounds in five weeks after committing to the program. He credited his wife, Julia Carey, with a lot of his success.

“My wife has been incredible in this, in my whole journey with food she’s been really, really amazing with me,” he said. “And I’ve really found this past five weeks like I’m on the start of a journey that I’m determined to finish, and I feel that I can.”

The Prom actor explained that he has been doing “some exercise, which I hate” along with his food plan on WW. He added: “I just can’t bare it, so I’m using the word hates. But my wife is so good at it.”

Last month, the comedian announced his partnership with the weight loss program in an emotional video on the WW YouTube page to kick off the new year. He vowed to lose weight after 15 years of telling himself he would change his “unhealthy” lifestyle but never following through.

Corden noted that his children, Max, 9, Carey, 6, and Charlotte, 3, were part of his inspiration to finally take his health seriously.

“I don’t want to wake up tired or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes,” he revealed.