More than one year after his hospitalization, Jamie Foxx shared new details of his health scare.

Foxx, 56, was spotted telling a group of people in Phoenix that he had a “bad headache” on April 11, 2023, which led to him asking his “boy for Advil.”

While telling the story, Foxx snapped his fingers. “I was gone for 20 days,” he said, per footage shared via The Art of Dialogue on X. “I don’t remember anything.”

While in Atlanta, Foxx explained his sister and his daughter took him to “the first doctor.” He proceeded to go to another doctor, who told him, “There’s something going on up there.” Foxx pointed to his head as he recalled the events.

“I won’t say it on camera,” Foxx added as he gave a glance to the person recording the interaction. “Yeah, I don’t want to say it on camera. But it was …”

Foxx trailed off as he shrugged his shoulders.

In April 2023, his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that the actor underwent a “medical complication.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” read her statement. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Jamie was recovering from his health scare. “Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again. He’s not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery,” the insider said in July 2023.

Jamie later assured his fans that he’s on the mend. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful. Finally startin to feel like myself,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2023. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light. I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers. l I have a lot of people to thank. [You] just don’t know how much it meant, I will be thanking all of you personally and if you didn’t know, GOD IS GOOD all day every day.”

Jamie made his return to set earlier this year when he was spotted in Atlanta filming Back to Action with Cameron Diaz.

While Jamie has been tight-lipped about his health scare, he shared that he plans to discuss the details in an upcoming stand-up comedy special.

“I’m so thankful and I get emotional because it’s beyond the scope,” Jamie said while accepting the African American Film Critics Association’s Producers Award for his company Foxxhole Productions in March. “I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits.”