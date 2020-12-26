Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Lb Weight Loss in Christmas Onesie

The proof is in the Christmas onesie! Jessica Simpson is keeping the weight off more than a year after she revealed she lost 100 pounds.

The singer, 40, posed in a red-and-white fair-isle-printed onesie on Friday, December 25. She accented the festive attire with a red beanie and hilariously left her sweatpants rolled down around the bottom of her legs, thanks to a miscommunication with husband Eric Johnson. “So I thought Eric was taking a photo from the waist up…” she captioned the Instagram post.

Simpson debuted her new physique in September 2019, six months after giving birth to daughter Birdie, now 21 months. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240),” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. … Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

The Open Book author, who also shares daughter Maxwell, 8, and son Ace, 7, with Johnson, 41, got real about her post-baby body later that month. “When you’re pregnant, I gain a lot, I mean, a lot,” she said during an appearance on HSN. “I didn’t expect to gain as much with my third. I thought I’d learned my lesson, but apparently that’s just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant.”

Simpson did not give up all of her favorite foods, though. “Everything that I’ve been eating is mostly made with cauliflower,” she explained before adding: “I just ate a bag of Cheetos in the back. I do think that writing down what we eat is important to keep [ourselves] in check.”

The Dukes of Hazzard star tried on a pair of her old jeans in July ahead of her 40th birthday. “I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 years (I’m not exaggerating!),” she captioned the photo. “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

Simpson detailed the reason behind the nostalgic moment in August. “That was a really random thing because I haven’t put jeans on through the whole time, I’ve been in sweats,” she said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “I am embracing the quarantine life.”