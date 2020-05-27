Hello again! Jessica Simpson proved her famous leg muscles have not gone anywhere in a post-workout mirror selfie.

“Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I,” the fashion designer, 39, captioned her Wednesday, May 27, Instagram photo. “Move move move for your own mental health.”

In the shot, Simpson wore a printed sports bra and matching shorts from her Jessica Simpson Collection of activewear. She accentuated the look, which also showed off her sculpted abs, with sneakers and a bow in her flowing locks.

Last month, the singer gave fans a glimpse at her bikini body as she shared a photo of herself lounging in the pool. “Attempted gettin’ some sun and my son smacked a homerun from the driveway that almost nailed me in the face. Proof is in the splash,” she wrote on April 25. “Needless to say, I got off the mat.”

Simpson — who shares daughter Maxwell, 8, son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie, 14 months, with husband Eric Johnson — revealed in September 2019 that she dropped 100 pounds after giving birth for the third time. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240),” she noted on Instagram at the time. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. … Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

The Open Book author’s personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, explained in April how she slimmed down after welcoming Birdie. “Once you become a mom, it’s not about you anymore. You’re living for something else, for someone else, and so you have to really be efficient with your time and you have to do things that are not quick fixes, [but] that are long fixes,” he explained exclusively to Us Weekly. “So with Jessica Simpson, we’ve been working with her for so many years. This time was different because it really clicked in her that, ‘OK, I want to do what I can do not just for the next 30 days or 90 days, for the rest of my life.’”

Simpson, for her part, defended her figure earlier this month after being body-shamed by former Vogue creative digital director Sally Singer in regards to her 2007 Met Gala ensemble. “In all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life,” she wrote via Instagram. “To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”

Vogue later released a statement addressing the backlash, pointing out it was “never our intent” to body-shame Simpson but “we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it.”