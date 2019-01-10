Jessie-James-Decker-Surpassed-Her-Goal-Weight

Jessie James Decker lost more weight than she intended to after she had her third baby in March 2018 — and she’s not entirely pleased.

When Us Weekly asked the country star, who’s a spokesperson for the South Beach Diet, if she’d reached her goal weight, Jessie replied, “I’m actually less now. But I think it’s ‘cause I’ve lost some muscle, and I’m not happy about it.”

The 30-year-old singer, married to former NFL player, Eric Decker, explains that she didn’t work out for the month of December. “We all got colds and sick, and nobody felt like pumping iron, so I’m gonna get back to it,” she says. “I need to lift and have some more South Beach protein shakes!”

The Deckers share daughter Vivianne, 4, and sons Eric Jr., 3, and Forrest, 9 months. Jessie has been open with her fans about how having three kids has changed her body.

Typically, the Kittenish founder likes to hit the gym at least three times a week. And when she’s there, she works hard. “I really love high intensity, really quick, and I like heavy weights,” she says, adding that she’s trained with her brother and Nashville-based Bachelor alum, Shawn Booth. “He’s one of our good friends,” she explains.

In fact, sweating with Booth, 31, enables Jessie and her very in-shape husband Eric, also 31, to work out together — but otherwise, they won’t! “When Shawn was training us, we could do it together, or if my brother’s directing me and Eric what to do,” she adds. “But if Eric’s in charge, no I get frustrated. I’m like, ‘Stop!’ Because he’s all about, ‘You’re not doing it right, or you’re not …’ It’s like, ‘Leave me alone!’”

Enjoying healthy meals together is easier. Though Eric doesn’t follow the South Beach Diet with his wife, “every now and then he’ll eat the food,” she confides. “So I’ll have the sausage English muffin sandwiches for breakfast, and he’ll ask me to make him one.”

For her p.m. meal, the Just Jessie author doesn’t use the meal delivery service. “I might have South Beach for breakfast and lunch, but for dinner, I’m gonna make something for my family that we all can eat,” she says. “So it could be, you know, brown rice and chicken and veggies. Or I’ll make gumbo, which is actually very lean, believe it or not. There’s only 160 calories in a cup of gumbo.”

