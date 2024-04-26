Jon Gosselin Says He’s Lost 32 Lbs on Semaglutide: ‘It’s All Diet’

Jon Gosselin says he has lost 32 pounds on his weight loss journey, crediting it all to a diet aided by the generic form of Ozempic.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum is taking semaglutide to facilitate his weight loss after his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo found success with it. Now, as Gosselin, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively, “I can only eat what I need.”

“So Steph will be like, ‘Do you want a salad?’ I’m like, ‘No, that won’t fill my belly,’” Gosselin explained. “So I’ll just eat the chicken over here and count everything.”

“It’s all diet,” he added. “It literally is diet.”

Gosselin’s comments came at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening on Thursday, April 25, where he served as DJ.

Gosselin previously said that his DJ lifestyle caused him to gain 35 pounds, as he’d often resort to gas station food near his Pennsylvania home at 3 a.m. after a set.

Now, he has a new regimen, which leaves no room for those late-night Wawa stops or for popular techniques like intermittent fasting.

“Fasting’s not good for your body if you’re trying to build muscle,” he explained. “So I just eat six to eight times a day.”

That means packing in the protein, which Gosselin says usually comes in the form of two protein shakes per day, giving him about 84 grams.

Gosselin added that he tried other weight loss programs, and while he lost 55 pounds by switching to a keto diet, he wasn’t “toning up.” It also didn’t solve other problems, like his sleep apnea, for which he’s used a CPAP machine in the past. Gosselin said that even when he falls asleep without the machine now, Lebo reports he is not snoring.

In addition to semaglutide, Gosselin works out six days a week, relishing his time in the gym on Sundays when it’s often empty, then resting on Saturdays.

“I usually have a big gig or I have to travel and I just don’t want to be exhausted,” he said of his weekends.

Then comes his supplements. Gosselin explained that after years of high blood pressure, he’s finally seeing results by switching to organic medication.

“I was on Losartan and Hydralazine for 10 years and [my blood pressure] never dropped,” he said. “And then all of a sudden I go on Carditone and it drops. It’s crazy. All these things, everything’s happening all at once.”

There might soon be more happening for Gosselin. He and Lebo have been dating since 2021, and Gosselin says a proposal is on the horizon.

“Oh, I’m definitely proposing,” he said. “I’m getting married. I hope she … I think she’ll say yes.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson