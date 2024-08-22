Julianne Hough revealed that she — nor the internet — has ever forgotten her viral energy work video and the scream heard round the world.

“I’ve had a few of those supernatural experiences and had a lot of people be like, ‘Oh, she’s lost the plot,’” Hough, 36, confessed to Kaitlyn Bristowe during the Tuesday, August 20, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

Hough recalled her January 2020 therapy session as something she can’t outrun. “I did this energy work session, and it went viral,” she explained. “People were like, ‘She’s got demons and an exorcist coming out of her butthole!’”

The Dancing With the Stars host turned heads when Dr. John Amaral performed an energy treatment on her during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Related: Kim Kardashian Works Out With Kelly Rowland: Friends 'Keep You Motivated' Friendship and fitness! Celebs are just like Us — they’d rather stay in shape with the help of their friends or significant others. Whether it’s assuming the downward dog position, hitting the pavement or lifting weights, stars enjoy shedding pounds with their famous acquaintances by their side. Reese Witherspoon, for example, goes on hikes with her […]

After Amaral waved his hand over Hough’s body, she let out a surprising scream and her body convulsed as the stored emotion exited. “Gonna tell my kids this is the Exorcist,” the “Bitch Bible” podcast host, Jackie Schimmel Haas, captioned a clip of the demonstration on social media.

Before taking the stage, Hough told the crowd, “I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind, and I feel free inside myself to just be.”

She shared that tapping into her “energetic intelligence” has been a game changer for her. “Our body is our vessel to hold our energy, and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of,” the actress added.

Julianne’s brother, Derek Hough, was one of many people confused by the mystical way she moved when undergoing the treatment. “Honestly, I was like, ‘I’m out of here. Peace out,’ when I first saw it,” Derek, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020.

Derek recalled thinking, “This is bizarre,” and that it looked a lot like the movie The Exorcist. Once he did the treatment, however, he said, “It’s just undeniable. Energy … It’s really all it is.”

He noted, “This stuff looks wacky and crazy, but diving into it with the understanding of pure energy is a pretty wild experience. Maybe ahead of its time but worth an open mind.”

Julianne couldn’t agree more, telling Bristowe, 39, on Tuesday, “That was almost five years ago and now it’s so much more accessible. People understand what’s happening. Energy is everything.”

Related: Julianne Hough's Complete Dating History Dancing with her heart! Julianne Hough has had her fair share of relationships before marrying — and later separating — her ex- husband, Brooks Laich. The Dancing With the Stars host was introduced to Laich by her Curve costar Teddy Sears in December 2013. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2014 that Laich and Hough were dating […]

Since going viral, Julianne has continued to harness her energy work and combine it with dance fitness for her exercise program, KINRGY, which was launched in 2018.

“People are searching for deeper human connections, and at its core the Kinrgy philosophy guides us to our inner knowing, that it all starts from within,” Julianne exclusively told Us in March 2020.

During each 45-minute workout, Julianne focuses on a holistic approach to mind, body, and soul. “With intentional and nurturing movements through dance, we are able to awaken our senses in the most pure way, which ultimately leads to a more authentic and truer self,” she added.