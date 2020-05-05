All dressed up with a reunion to (virtually) attend! Katie Maloney showed off her slimmer figure in her Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion dress.

“Season 8 Reunion Look! We may have been socially distant but it was still 🔥🔥🔥!” the 33-year-old captioned a photo of herself in front of the stairs at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, May 5, via Instagram.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with compliments for Maloney, who opened up about tweaking her diet last month.

“I’ve lost a little over 20 pounds. It feels good,” the reality TV personality explained on April 19, noting that she went to the doctor after she was struggling to shed pounds with her current diet. “I think it’s really important to also check up on your health because even though it wasn’t a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high and that could’ve led to some maybe pre-diabetic problems. From there, I met a really great nutritionist who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive.”

Maloney added that she now has a “great understanding on nutrition” and “what kinds of food” she should and shouldn’t be eating.

“I’m not dieting,” she explained. “But I just have a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating.”

The former SURver, who has had to deal with body-shaming on recent seasons of Vanderpump Rules, has been open about her body image struggles in the past.

“For the last 3 years I let MY BODY become a topic of conversation,” she wrote in March 2019 via Instagram. “I say ‘let’ because I didn’t have the courage or self love [to] argue it. FOR 3 YEARS. I’m not perfect. I know who I am. But I’m not a weak bitch.”

The day before Maloney debuted her reunion look, Andy Cohen confirmed that the season 8 special taped via Zoom on Thursday, April 30.

“It was a great reunion,” he dished on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday, May 4. “Really good.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.