



So you’ve decided to try out the keto diet. Good for you! Now the only question is: What do you eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner? The third episode of Us Weekly’s “KETO-M-G” podcast has got you covered with menu suggestions, meal prep advice and grocery store lists.

While it’s important to plan ahead on any diet or meal plan, the celebrity-approved high-fat, low-carb diet trend needs a bit of extra attention in that regard. “With keto, it’s basically crucial,” SlimFast dietitian and wellness consultant Maryann Walsh tells Us correspondent Jackie Miranne. “It includes a lot of perishable foods … things that need to be refrigerated,” says Walsh, pointing out that the fresh food is one of the healthiest aspects of the eating plan. But you need to make sure you have a stocked fridge and keto snacks that you can carry with you.

So before you hit the grocery store, make your list of keto-friendly foods, then plan to meal prep twice a week. Since you might not want to eat meat on Thursday that you prepared on Sunday, “split it up so things stay fresh and healthy,” says Walsh. Many ketogenic followers prepare meals on a Sunday, then again on Wednesday or Thursday.

When it comes to finding options for your go-to ketogenic meals, look no further than celebrities. “A great example of a keto breakfast is, surprise, eggs!” notes Walsh. The Bachelor’s Bryan Abasolo, the trainer who won Rachel Lindsay‘s heart, has his own recipe for an easy and delicious keto-friendly a.m. meal. (You’ll want to listen to get it since It involves avocado and bacon.)

For lunch, take a cue from Alicia Vikander and stock up on avocados to go with chicken salad. And since there’s nothing worse than a rotten avocado or a hard one, the podcast reveals the secret to making sure your avocados stay ripe and fresh.

Before you plan your dinner, listen to what Vanessa Hudgens likes to eat. If you love chicken parm or pizza, this is sure to catch your attention. And as with any diet, it’s important to have food variety so you don’t get bored with your meals and slip. “I’m a big fan of switching it up,” shares Walsh. “Keep it fresh.”

For more keto meal ideas — including a delicious plan for zoodles — listen up!

