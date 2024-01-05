Kim Kardashian takes her workout sessions at the gym very seriously, and Khloé Kardashian has the footage to prove it.

Kim, 43, posted an Instagram Story video on Thursday, January 4, which showed Khloé, 38, behind the camera as her older sister did deadlifts. “Workouts w @khloekardashian really do it for me 😝,” read the caption.

In the clip, Khloé commented on Kim’s intense technique several times while their trainer stood off to the side. “Oh, my God. What are you training for?” Khloé asked, to which Kim replied, “Life.” Khloé, however, joked that Kim was actually preparing for “The Olympics.”

The Good American cofounder then pivoted to Kim’s other side before adding, “Holy f–k, you’re gonna f–k me up later!”

Kim elaborated on her routine during a solo gym session on Friday, January 5.

“[My trainer] Senada Greca is always telling me to slow it down but I actually couldn’t here! This hamstring curl is a killer,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside workout clips. “We’re going for heavier weights this year. Get small fitness goals and stick with them.”

The Skims founder admitted she wasn’t always thrilled with her sessions, adding, “I hate these hip thrusts. She makes me do them three times a week! Consistency is key! We use the leg extension machine and a bench! Creativity is also key!”

Kim has often discussed her fitness and diet journey, especially after she welcomed her four children. She gave birth to daughter North, her first with Kanye West, in 2013. The former couple went on to welcome son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.

Both Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogate after Kim experienced complications while expecting North and Saint. She previously recalled gaining an average of 65 pounds during each pregnancy.

“Having a positive self-image has always been important to me because it affects so many aspects of my life: My work, my relationship with my husband and my life as a mom. [After I had North], I was nervous about whether I’d be able to get back to anywhere near my pre-pregnancy weight and feel confident again,” she wrote in a 2016 blog post. “I was motivated, but it was tough!”

Kim continued: “It isn’t easy to just bounce back. I was so jealous of women who had these cute little baby bellies and would gain 25 pounds — and then, a few weeks after giving birth, somehow look exactly like they did before they were pregnant. … That’s not me.”

Like her sister, Khloé has remained committed to staying in shape through the years.. In October 2022, their former trainer Gunnar Peterson told Us Weekly how the famous family approaches their workout sessions.

“[It is] not about the workout itself, it’s about the intensity. They both go for it and they give everything to their workouts,” he shared. “That’s why the family is successful. … People don’t realize that they’re super hard workers and if you put that work ethic towards anything and you’re going to have success.”

In August 2023, Kim revealed that an injury caused her to put her gym routine on pause.

“OK guys, well, something you don’t know about me … I broke my shoulder and I tore the tendons,” the TV personality shared in an Instagram video at the time.

Kim, who was joined by trainer Melissa Alcantara, said she wanted to heal properly before returning to her workouts, adding, “I gotta get back in the gym. Nothing’s gonna keep me down.”