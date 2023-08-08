Kim Kardashian is in her healing era — in more ways than one.

Kardashian, 42, revealed via her Monday, August 7, Instagram Story that she recently fractured her shoulder — and just got back to her gym routine as part of her recovery.

“OK guys, well, something you don’t know about me … I broke my shoulder and I tore the tendons,” Kardashian said in the video while explaining that her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, “had the same thing happen to her.” As she zoomed in on Alcantara, Kardashian told fans that they are “starting our rehabbing today,” adding, “And [resuming] our workouts ‘cause I gotta get back in the gym.”

The Skims founder ended the clip by declaring, “Nothing’s gonna keep me down.”

While she didn’t show any of her actual workout routine — nor did she reveal how she broke her shoulder — Kardashian did share a video of her Alani Nu beverage on the seat of a core training machine. She partnered with the brand to release an energy drink earlier this summer.

Earlier this year, Kardashian detailed her workout regimen via Instagram, revealing in March that she works with fitness specialist Senada Greca to “lift weights for two hours daily and do 5 or 6 days a week.”

The Kardashians star started out with a goal “to gain muscle and be strong,” which she quickly achieved.

“I see such a difference already,” she wrote. “I’m proud of our commitment together. It always starts with small goals 💪🏼.”

In October 2022, Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s former trainer Gunnar Peterson exclusively told Us Weekly that for the famous sisters, a gym session is “not about the workout itself, it’s about the intensity. They both go for it and they give everything to their workouts.,”

He added, “That’s why the family is successful. … People don’t realize that they’re super hard workers and if you put that work ethic towards anything and you’re going to have success.”

As Kim gives her all in her physical recovery process, she’s also healing from her drama with ex-husband Kanye West. The exes — who finalized their divorce in November 2022 — share daughters North, 10, Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4. Kim has been candid about shielding their kids from West’s frequent public outbursts and controversial behavior — and the toll its taken on her.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” Kim shared on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022, revealing at the time that she was “holding on by a thread.”

One month later, however, she declared via Instagram that she was starting the new year in her “happy era.”

While the controversy continues to play out on season 3 of The Kardashians — currently airing on Hulu — Kim is focusing on her career, including a new role on American Horror Story.

“This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month,” a source exclusively told Us in June, prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. “This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product.”