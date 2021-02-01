Two peas in a pod! Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian do (almost) everything together — including taking incredible bikini photos.

The Good American co-owner, 36, and Poosh founder, 41, lounged poolside as they posed in stylish bikinis on Monday, February 1. “Stay hydrated. We heard there’s a drought. Sincerely Jane and Suzanne💋,” Khloé captioned an Instagram photo while referencing the pair’s Jane Fonda and Suzanne Somers nicknames.

Kourtney commented beneath the upload, “Stay hydrated boys and girls. Jane and Suzanne forever and ever. 💋💋.”

A long-running joke between the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alums is their ‘80s-inspired fitness workout nicknames, Jane and Suzanne. “I’m not sure how we decided who was whom, but Kourtney’s Jane Fonda and I’m Suzanne Somers,” Khloé said in a 2017 video on her former app. “We came up with this when we started working out together because we felt like fitness gurus in our own right.”

Khloé and Kourtney just enjoyed a girls’ trip in Turks and Caicos ahead of their niece Stormi’s 3rd birthday. The toddler’s mom, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian were also present for the occasion.

The Kardashian-Jenner women posted several bikini-clad photos and pics with their little ones from the fun-filled getaway. Kim, for her part, shared an adorable photo with daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, writing, “Girls Trip.” The 40-year-old Skims founder also uploaded a pic of her “just chillin’” in a brown swimsuit.

While Kourtney posted shots with Kendall, 25, and pal Victoria Villarroel, Khloé also shared pics in a blue dress and showed off her stretch marks in a close-up swimsuit photo. “I love my stripes 🦓 ,” Khloé said of her body on Saturday, January 30.

Kylie, 23, stunned in several chic photos, but she also uploaded a sweet birthday tribute to Instagram for her daughter. (She and now-ex Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl in 2018.)

“Thank you, God, for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because I can’t stop the time 🥺,” she captioned several sweet photos of her little one. “It’s all the little things I’ll miss, like, your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍.”

The beauty mogul added, “But on the other side, I’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do. Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”