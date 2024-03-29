Kristen Doute revealed she took a wide variety of pills for weight loss during the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

During the Friday, March 29, episode of her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast, Kristen, 41, and boyfriend Luke Broderick were reacting to the newest episode of Vanderpump Rules. Luke, specifically, was shocked at Tom Sandoval‘s admission that Ariana Madix‘s dog once ate 500 laxatives that she found in the former couple’s shared home.

“Luke, your first response was, ‘Who has 500 laxatives?’ I was like, Tom Sandoval,” Kristen noted. “That’s why I was so skinny when we dated. We took laxatives — like Dulcolax.”

Kristen said she didn’t know what she was taking — or the effect it would have on her body, adding, “I had to be as skinny or be skinnier than Tom Sandoval. He was like, ‘Here’s some Adderall, some laxatives and some water pills.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ I don’t know any better.”

Kristen and Sandoval, 41, dated from 2007 to 2013, which was documented on Vanderpump Rules. After Kristen admitted on screen that she hooked up with their costar Jax Taylor, the pair called it quits.

Sandoval subsequently moved on with Ariana, 38, and they were together for nearly a decade before news broke in March 2023 that he cheated with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, which caused his split from Ariana. After the scandal, Kristen publicly showed her support for Ariana despite their past ups and downs.

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” Kristen, who previously claimed Sandoval cheated on her with Madix, said via her Instagram Story in March 2023. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Two months later, Kristen slammed Bravo fans who claimed Ariana deserved to be cheated on after their past drama. “I’m the one who gets to say this, nobody else’s opinions matter, it was not the same,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, noting that she and Madix were “really close” now.

Kristen has since made an appearance on the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules after being fired from the series three years prior. She was also spotted with Luke in San Francisco last year amid filming for the season 11 finale.

“[I spoke with Tom Sandoval] at Kyle Chan‘s party that we talked about a few months ago. And I wasn’t rude, but I wasn’t kind. I gave Tom a piece of my mind. I told him exactly how I was feeling. I told him the way I think he should have handled things,” she shared on her podcast in November 2023 about her brief encounter with Sandoval. “I don’t think he really cared how I felt, but I needed to get it off my chest. And that’s that.”

Kristen said she had no interest in crossing paths with Sandoval again, adding, “I’m very, very close to Ariana, as you guys know. he’s doing so well. But this is the last thing I’ll say about Tom. I have spoken to him one time in the last almost year since all the Scandoval went down. … Otherwise, honestly, I don’t know what he is doing. I don’t really care. And that’s where I stand.”