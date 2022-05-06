Feeling the endorphins. Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse at her workout while on vacation with Travis Scott and their children.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, showed off her postpartum weight loss progress via her Instagram Story while hitting the treadmill on Friday, May 6. Jenner paired her ensemble with white sneakers and a half-up hairstyle to film herself in the gym before hitting the beach in Turks and Caicos with Scott, 31. Later, the reality star rocked a green bikini top and matching coverup skirt while feeding iguanas alongside the rapper and daughter Stormi, 4.

“Oh, my goodness!” Jenner said in one of the clips. “Stormi, do you want to try and feed one?” After her daughter enthusiastically replied, “Yeah,” the Life of Kylie alum showed Scott holding onto Stormi as she offered the lizard a snack.

Stormi’s older brother was not featured in the clips and the couple have yet to share their baby boy’s face on social media.

Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper have also kept their son’s name under wraps, after announcing in March that they decided to change his moniker from Wolf Webster. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time without confirming his new name. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” The duo have yet to share the new name they’ve chosen for their baby boy.

Since welcoming her son in February, the Kylie Skin founder has been open about adjusting to the ways her life and body have changed since giving birth. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said in an Instagram Story video posted in March. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

Jenner continued: “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hoped that by sharing her postpartum struggles, other new moms would feel less alone. “It just didn’t feel right to go back like nothing happened,” Jenner told Extra last month. “I don’t want my fans or any other women going through postpartum to look at me and think, ‘It’s so easy for her. Why is it not easy for me?’ I’m getting better every day. I feel good. It’s not easy … but it’s great. I’m in baby heaven.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!