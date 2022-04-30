Prioritizing her health. Two months after Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, she shared insight into her postpartum journey.

“Gained 60 [pounds] again this pregnancy🤰,” the Kylie Baby founder, 24, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, April 29, alongside footage of herself walking on a treadmill. “[I’m] down 40 [pounds] 🙏 [and] just trying to be healthy and patient.”

The Kardashians star and boyfriend Travis Scott — who share 4-year-old daughter Stormi — welcomed a baby boy on February 2. Several days later, she confirmed their little’s one moniker was Wolf before eventually going in another direction.

“We haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially change it, I want to make sure,” the Life of Kylie alum told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “Wolf was never on our list. It just was something Khloé [Kardashian] suggested. I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.”

After welcoming her son, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been candid about her changing body.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner said in an Instagram Story video last month. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

She added: “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

During her Friday workout, the Kendall + Kylie designer noted that a combination of walking and Pilates is her go-to way to shed the extra pounds.

Jenner and the 31-year-old rapper — who have been linked on and off since 2017 —have been “doing well” since their infant was born, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February.

“Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” the insider added, noting that family has “all been non-stop smiling” since their baby boy’s arrival. “They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby [and are both] very hands on.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!