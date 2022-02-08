So much for those Spidey senses! After Tom Holland revealed that he thought his Uncharted costar Mark Wahlberg gifted him a toy for “self-pleasure,” the Boogie Nights actor set the record straight.

Wahlberg, 50, directly addressed the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, via Instagram on Thursday, February 3. “Mr. Tom Holland! You see this?” he asked in the clip, holding up a red fitness device and showing off his toned physique. “This is a massage tool. For muscle recovery,” the Italian Job lead said. “Nothing else. Muscle recovery.”

Wahlberg, who is a shareholder and brand ambassador for Power Plate, the brand behind the tool, also demonstrated how the massage gun worked as his trainer used it on his shoulder.

Wahlberg’s demo video comes just days after he encouraged Holland to talk about the embarrassing mix-up publicly. “Essentially, Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel,” the British star told Access Hollywood on February 1. “At the time, I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was — having never seen one before — and I thought it was a type of self-pleasure [toy], and I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman!” he said.

The Cherry actor continued, joking, “I didn’t know. It’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what’s gonna happen?”

While the Boston native clearly loves his fitness devices, there is actually something even more important when it comes to hitting the gym. “Your mind is your most powerful workout tool,” he told Us Weekly in December 2020. Wahlberg added, “Every journey starts with that first step … you just have to throw yourself into it and get started!”

Wahlberg took his own advice — the Instant Family actor is now sporting a six-pack and looking more ripped than ever, months after revealing on Instagram in May 2021 that he had gained 20 pounds for his upcoming film, Father Stu.

As for Holland, there’s no time to dwell on the hilarious misunderstanding. Not only has his star vehicle, Spider-Man: No Way Home, shattered records and grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, he’s happier than ever in his relationship with Zendaya, his love interest both on and offscreen.

“Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2021. “Going public with their relationship has made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”

