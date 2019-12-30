Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy get the mirrorball trophy for best muscles! The married couple, who both have served as pro dancers on Dancing With the Stars, showed off their ripped physiques in an Instagram photo from Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, December 30.

“Maks always looks this good, but I’m tensing every muscle for this pic,” Murgatroyd, 33, quipped in her Instagram caption as she uploaded the photos.

In the first snapshot, both husband and wife bare their abs, with Murgatroyd dressed in a lime-green two-piece bikini and Chmerkovskiy, 39, sporting striped trunks.

The post caught the attention of other DWTS pros: Lindsay Arnold commented on the pics with three fire emoji, Keo Motsepe wrote, “Bahamama bahamama,” and Henry Byalikov commented, “Bermuda, bahama, come on pretty Mumma!” The Bachelor and Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis also commented on the post, writing, “Woah, BABES.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their son, Shai, that same year. This October, Murgatroyd told Us Weekly exclusively she would “love to have more kids” with her Ukrainian beau.

“We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in,” she said. “The next season will probably be in fall again, so can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

The New Zealand-born dancer also predicted a “massive baby boom” among the DWTS pros. “A lot of them have come to me because … they liked how I scheduled [my pregnancy] and how I could get back to work,” she explained. “I think women nowadays definitely are wanting to work still and not just be a stay-at-home mom. They still want to have careers, they still want to be out there being successful. … I think a lot of them are going to do it really soon. They’re all kind of on the verge of, ‘Yes, let’s do it now,’ or, ‘Let’s wait another six months.’”

Chmerkovskiy, meanwhile, is also ready to expand the family. “I can’t wait for more [children],” he told Us exclusively in September 2018. “There’s so much going on in my head when I wake up [as a dad], but it makes you a better person, and it’s awesome.”