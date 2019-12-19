Happy for her! Karina Smirnoff received a lot of love from Dancing With the Stars cast members after her Wednesday, December 18, pregnancy announcement.

“Thanks @FirstResponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!” the DWTS alum, 41, captioned her Instagram reveal. “And since it’s the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to give back! I’m happily going to donate $5K to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys. Everyone have a great holiday! #BabyBabyBaby #2MeansYes.”

In the selfie, the ballroom dancer held up a positive pregnancy test with two fingers and a smile.

Smirnoff’s social media upload was flooded with supportive comments from her former castmates from the ABC show, including Kym Johnson, Shirley Ballas and more.

Smirnoff has yet to show off her baby bump or comment on the father of her child. The We’re Just Not That Into You author was previously engaged to Jason Edelman in January 2015, but the former couple called it quits three months later, Us Weekly confirmed.

“[It’s] such a complicated mess,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “It’s a very sticky situation. She won’t discuss the engagement because she is so distressed about the entire thing.”

In 2008, Smirnoff accepted a proposal from fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, but their relationship ended within a year. (Chmerkovskiy, 39, went on to wed Peta Murgatroyd in 2017 and welcomed their 2-year-old son, Shai, that same year.) Smirnoff then got engaged to professional baseball player Brad Penny in late 2010. They split the following year.

The pregnant star was most recently linked to Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson during a Famously Single appearance in 2017.

Smirnoff joined the DWTS cast in 2006 for season 3, announcing her exit in February 2015. She came back for seasons 21 and 22, last competing with Doug Flutie in 2016.

Keep scrolling to see the sweet things the show’s cast had to say to Smirnoff following her baby news.