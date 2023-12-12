Your account
Celebrity Body

Pink Claps Back at Troll Who Said She ‘Got Old’: ‘I Still Get to Wear a Leotard to Work’

By
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Pink set the record straight about aging while clapping back at a hater who said she “got old.”

“Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day,” the pop star, 44, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, December 12, in response to the rude comment on a post about extending her Summer Carnival tour dates into 2024.

She continued: “What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able. To still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F–k yeah times 44!”

This is not the first time that the “Raise Your Glass” singer has clapped back at a troll who suggested she had aged. In 2018, a user on X wrote: “Wow Pink looks so old that she should be named Purple instead.”

“You must be from [L.A.],” Pink replied. “Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f—king minute of my 38 years. How you looking though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

In a subsequent post at the time, the “Trustfall” singer noted she’s “of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old,” and she’s OK with some wrinkles.

Pink performs at Golden 1 Center on October 12, 2023 in Sacramento, California. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

“If your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot,” she wrote. “I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Pink previously revealed that she planned to age naturally, rather than undergoing plastic surgery.

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” she wrote via X in 2020. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s–t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss.”

After her candid post, Kelly Clarkson agreed with the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer’s approach to aging.

“I feel you …. except for, you know, the flying through the air thing,” Clarkson, 41, replied at the time. “You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork.”

In January 2020, Pink exclusively told Us Weekly that sometimes the online comments get to her, but she chooses to focus on the positive aspects of her life.

“I try to limit my engagement with negativity because it is toxic and you can’t change anonymous people,” she said to Us. “I don’t even know if they’re real people half the time.”

Pink Cancels Washington Concert Due to Family Medical Issues

Pink

