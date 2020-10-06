Rebel Wilson Tells Fans 'Call Me Fit Amy' Amid Weight Loss Journey

No more horizontal running! Rebel Wilson referenced her Pitch Perfect character as she gave her Instagram followers another update on her fitness journey.

“Just call me: Fit Amy,” the Australian actress, 40, teased in a sultry selfie on Monday, October 5, putting an empowering spin on her role as the Barden Bellas’ class clown in the Pitch Perfect series.

One day earlier, the Isn’t It Romantic star revealed that she was just steps away from hitting her goal weight. Wilson has been keeping her fans in the loop as she’s showcased her slimmer figure on social media after committing to getting in shape as her New Year’s resolution for 2020.

“Happy Sunday everyone!” she captioned a separate Instagram post of herself gazing out over a city skyline in workout gear, noting that she only had six pounds to go until she made her goal. “Gearing up for a great week ahead 🥰x this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am 😜) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’ 😝) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight! Rebs x.”

The Hustle actress first opened up about her path to wellness in May, admitting that “some days are frustrating as hell” but that she was ready to “keep going.” Three months later, she showed off the results of her “Year of Health” in a body-hugging blue dress. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm…better not’ and had a bottle of water instead,” she wrote via Instagram in August.

Not only has Wilson been making strides in her fitness, but she’s also been sprucing up her love life with a new beau. Us Weekly confirmed in September that the SAG nominee is dating Jacob Busch shortly after the pair went Instagram official.

“They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit. They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious,” a source close to the actress revealed, noting that they’ve put a label on their relationship and are “officially boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Busch gushed over the “beautiful” actress after she posed in a fitted black top in an Instagram post earlier this month, but her weight loss isn’t what caught the businessman’s eye.

“Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey,” the source explained in September. “He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her.”