Putting in the work! Gina Kirschenheiter revealed that she’s back in the fitness game thanks to a wardrobe wakeup call.

“I started working out again bc I’m sick of coming in my closet annnndddd nothing fitting 😵😵😵😆😆😆😆,” Kirschenheiter, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 4.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posed inside her closet and asked her followers for tips for motivational tunes to improve her workout routine.

“What’s your favorite current work out song/artist to work out to??? I need a good playlist!!!” she continued. “Sound off below people!! ❤️💪🏻🙌🏻 #getfit #timetowork #musicmotivation.”

In addition to switching up her fitness plan amid quarantine, the New York native has made time for her relationship with boyfriend Travis Mullen, who she’s been Instagram official with since September 2019.

“Seriously having the best date night with @travis.mullen.85 greatly in part to @fivevineswinebar for creating the most perfect ‘date night dine in’ package ever!!” the mother of three wrote via Instagram on May 2.

The reality TV star shared a series of photos from her date night, including a charcuterie board and wine that the lovebirds enjoyed while at home.

A month prior, Kirschenheiter and Mullen celebrated their first big holiday with their combined six children — both have three children from previous relationships — in their new home in Orange County, California, which they moved to in February.

“Happy Easter from us to you! 🐇Had the best day celebrating with the chickies 🐣❤️,” the Bravo personality wrote via Instagram on Easter on April 12. “Hope you had a happy and healthy day!!”

Kirschenheiter shared multiple photos of the couple’s holiday fun as a blended family — including snaps of the kids eating rainbow pancakes and wearing matching ensembles.

The Orange County Housewife, who shares sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 3, and daughter Sienna, 5, with ex-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter, has been active on social media amid the coronavirus quarantine.

She’s posted updates on her children’s homeschooling activities and shared selfies regularly of her new at-home wardrobe purchases.

“Well two positive things that came out of quarantine….my short haircut and these leggings,” the TV star wrote via Instagram in April. “Butter on my legs! Just saying.”