Bridal boot camp! Sarah Hyland is focused on getting into shape ahead of her wedding to Wells Adams.

“Prep for a secret shoot next week!” Hyland, 29, wrote alongside a video clip of her working out on Monday, January 20, via her Instagram Story.

In the video, the Modern Family actress does ab and leg work at the Dogpound gym in Los Angeles with her trainer Austin Pohlen.

“But let’s be real,” she continued. “The end goal is wedding body ready.”

Hyland — who got engaged to The Bachelorette alum while on vacation in July 2019 — shared a few more fitness videos from her Monday gym session, including arm lifts, squats and butt exercises that “are SO much harder than they look.”

The New York native is preparing to say goodbye to her ABC comedy family as Modern Family wraps up its 11-season run in April — in addition to focusing on wedding prep.

Her costars are also gearing up for her wedding and trying to decide on the perfect gift for Hyland and her fiancé, 35. Her TV brother, Nolan Gould, who plays Luke Dunphy on the series, told Us Weekly exclusively that he’s probably going to mess it up when it comes to his present.

“Oh, I’m the worst gift [giver] ever,” the 21-year-old actor told Us on January 17. “Like, I’m gonna find out what she likes and get her a gift card. Please tell me she has a registry.”

The Wedding Year star’s TV mom, Julie Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy on the ABC show, isn’t worried about a gift just yet — but she will be juggling a lot to make sure she’s in attendance on Hyland’s big day.

“I am,” Bowen, 49, told Us exclusively in November 2019 when asked if she was excited for the wedding. “It is the same weekend as a humongous birthday party of a friend of mine in Italy that I agreed to go to, and I’m like, ‘How am I going to do this?’ But I am. I’m going to do it.”

She added: “I’m going to be on a lot of planes, but I’m doing it. Yeah, I can’t miss Sarah’s wedding. I can’t wait. It’s going to be so beautiful.”

In September 2019, the bride-to-be admitted to Us that she didn’t have all the wedding details settled just yet, but she was ready to take the next step with her love.

“I think the marriage part of it,” Hyland told Us in September when asked what she’s most excited about now that she’s engaged. “People — I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage.”

Us broke the news in October 2017 that the actress and Bachelor in Paradise alum were dating after the two shared a picture that showed them dressed up as characters from Stranger Things for Halloween that year.