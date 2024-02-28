Scheana Shay explained why she and Brock Davies have opted out of couples therapy.

“We did one session [during] season 9 [of Vanderpump Rules]. And it never aired,” Shay, 38, recalled on the Friday, February 23, episode of the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast. “Then we were getting ready last year to go into couples therapy. But instead of that, we saw [psychiatrist and brain disorder specialist] Dr. Amen for a brain scan.”

Shay and Davies, 32, were told by their doctor to hit pause on their joint therapy plans.

“[Dr. Amen] said, ‘Please hold off on couples therapy. Let me try and get your brain chemistry aligned before you go into therapy.’ He’s like, ‘I’ve literally kept couples out of couples therapy,'” she recalled. “So we’re on this supplement program that has literally changed our brain chemistry and we are not arguing as much as we were before.”

Shay clarified that she and Davies were still in individual therapy, adding, “I’ve done a lot of EMDR therapy in the past year as well, which has been extremely beneficial.”

The reality star previously opened up to Us Weekly about how therapy has helped her cope with solo parenting. (Shay and Davies share 2-year-old daughter Summer.)

“There’s always been so many fears around being alone, and I know those are never going to end. There’s always going to be something to worry about,” she said in October 2023. “Even 38 years [later], my mom still worries about me and that’s just never going to end. So I accepted that part of motherhood, but the fears around doing things by myself, with her, I was like, ‘This is something I need to get over because I’m going to be missing out on life experiences with her if I always need someone there.’ Brock can’t always be there. My mom can’t always be there, but if I’m there with Summer, I’m all she needs.”

Before viewers watched the couple tackle the challenges of parenthood on screen, Shay shared her coping mechanisms, telling Us, “Through working in therapy, being diagnosed with OCD and learning what exposure therapy is, [taking Summer to Disneyland] was right up there with taking her on a plane by myself. And honestly, I think TSA on a flight would be way easier than Disneyland.”

Shay previously elaborated about conquering motherhood fears after she took Summer to Disneyland by herself. In a September 2023 social media post, Shay broke down what has caused her anxiety when it came to taking care of Summer.

“It took me forever to be comfortable driving alone with her, taking her to music class alone etc,” she wrote via Instagram at the time about building up to visit a large amusement park. “My therapist asked me what my scale of 1-10 exposure therapy would be around this and I put taking her to an amusement park by myself at 10 but then changed it to an 8-9 and flying alone with her as a 10.”

Shay continued: “Well, we did it!! Mother daughter Disney day with zero help at California Adventure. We did rides, met princesses and had a blast!!”