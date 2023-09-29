Scheana Shay conquered a major motherhood fear at the happiest place on Earth.

“Last week I did something huge for myself and my daughter. Anyone who knows me knows that I’ve had so many fears around becoming a mom and doing things on my own with Summer,” Shay, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 27. “It took me forever to be comfortable driving alone with her, taking her to music class alone etc.”

Large parks such as Disneyland have previously been the most daunting to Shay.

“My therapist asked me what my scale of 1-10 exposure therapy would be around this and I put taking her to an amusement park by myself at 10 but then changed it to an 8-9 and flying alone with her as a 10,” she continued. “Well, we did it!! Mother daughter Disney day with zero help at California Adventure.”

In the social media post, Shay included photos of her having a blast with 2-year-old daughter Summer, adding, “We did rides, met princesses and had a blast!! After about 4 1/2 hours @cortney.erin met us at Disneyland and the party continued. Full vlog up on my channel today! @summermoon let’s reach for the stars and fly somewhere next!”

The Vanderpump Rules star, who shares Summer with husband Brock Davies, became a mother in April 2021. (The couple got married that same year, which they followed up with an August 2022 ceremony in Mexico.)

“My heart is SO FULL,” the “Scheananigans” podcast host captioned their first family photo via Instagram shortly after Summer’s arrival. “We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!”

Davies, 33, meanwhile, praised Shay in a post of his own, writing, “Yesterday I watched @scheana birth our beautiful baby girl with sooo much love. Baby girl passed her final tests today as we watched over mamma bear here in the High-Risk unit. @scheana was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a rare expansion of preeclampsia. Baby mamma is doing great, baby and daddy are holding down the room for mamma.”

Shay has since candidly discussed how motherhood has changed her life. “I cannot believe my angel is already a year old!” she wrote via Instagram for Summer’s first birthday. “The time really does fly. @summermoon you are strong, fearless, smart, funny and so much more. My little sour patch kid, there is nothing I won’t do for you. I will always be here for you my sweet rainbow baby. You really are a dream come true! HBD baby girl!”

Shay and Davies have also addressed plans to expand their family in the future. “I’ll be turning my eggs into embryos and considering a surrogate, considering adopting or considering taking our chances,” Shay exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “We’re not gonna even think about it until after Summer’s 1st birthday.”

Earlier this year, Davies said he and Shay weren’t putting pressure on themselves to have more kids.

“We’re gonna table [trying for baby No. 2] just because of what we went through. I think next period, no pressure on it,” Davies, who shares daughter Winter and son Eli with his ex-wife, shared with Us in June. “I think we’re just enjoying this next year of really building up what our family’s gonna be going forward.”

He added: “Me and Scheana smile every time because [Summer is] literally lightning in a bottle. She’s pure love. We have tireless nights and now being, like, a full-time parent, I take my hat off to those full-time moms or dads that stay at home. It’s effort, but it’s well received and it’s amazing to see her learn.”