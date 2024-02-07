Brock Davies got in a heated conversation with Scheana Shay — and her mother — about his wife’s mental health issues.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Tuesday, February 6, Scheana, 38, candidly discussed being diagnosed with OCD after welcoming her and Brock’s now-2-year-old daughter, Summer. Scheana struggled to leave her child because of intrusive thoughts, but she took a big step by asking friend Tori Keeth to babysit on a trial basis.

“If you could help a night or two when we need to be somewhere and she needs to be put in the crib, that is really all I am looking for from you,” Scheana told Tori, 24, while Brock, 32, and her mother, Erika van Olphen, sat in the same room. “Someone who I would also trust leaving.”

Brock subsequently made a comment about Scheana’s “inability to let things go,” which upset her and Erika.

“That’s not what it is. Just shut up,” Scheana said before Brock asked, “OCD … Or what is it? Why did you just get so triggered?”

The conversation took an emotional turn as Scheana burst into tears, adding, “Because she’s my everything and I’m not just going to leave her with anyone. I’m saying this is a really big deal for me. To bring in someone else to help. That’s why I said, ‘Let’s start with Tori. Because I feel comfortable with that. Please.'”

In response, Brock went on the defense by pointing out they weren’t “just going to leave” Summer with a random person.

“Why are you saying please to me? I have been asking for this for months,” he noted while elaborating in a confessional. “I just miss my wife just having a good day. Before we had Summer, we were this juggernaut of getting things done. Now for Scheana, day to day simple tasks can become monumental and overwhelming. It is a lot of thought process. The problem is when there are a lot of what ifs, we don’t get anything done.”

Erika attempted to explain to Brock where Scheana was coming from, saying, “I just think sometimes you need to validate her feelings.”

Brock didn’t seem thrilled by the suggestion that he doesn’t support Scheana. He tried to argue his side of the story but ultimately ended up arguing with Scheana and Erika.

“There’s two of you validating her feelings right now. All I do is support you and I’m trying to help with that,” Brock noted as Erika shook her head. “Don’t [disagree]. You surround yourself with yes people.”

Erika swiftly rejected the notion that her daughter relied on her. “I raised two daughters who don’t need anything from me. Do you two need my help or ask for my help with Summer? Yes,” she replied. “But that isn’t Scheana not being one of the most independent people I know.”

Erika continued: “You have come far and I’m so grateful for your therapist for that. And you for putting in the work. And your friendship with [Tori] has helped so much.”

By the end of the conversation, Scheana was able to relate more to her husband’s point.

“I think he is saying this because he feels like I always have to ask for your opinion and your approval and your assurance. He feels like you help too much sometimes and it is a hindrance,” she noted. “I hope I can get to a place where I’m not afraid to do things alone with my daughter. Where I don’t work about something bad happening to her every day or Brock or my mom. I want to be able to enjoy living in the moment and not think this is the last moment.”

After Scheana, Erika and Tori all got emotional about the reality star’s fluctuating mental health, Brock attempted to find the positive in their tense talk.

“This is why I wanted to talk about it. Because clearly we needed to talk about it,” he said as the group laughed.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.