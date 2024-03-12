SZA candidly discussed her decision to have her breast implants removed.
The singer, 34, cited a high risk for breast cancer as the reason during the Friday, March 8, episode of the “SHE MD” podcast, adding, “With my risk of breast cancer and then with the actual — I have markers in my breast, metal markers in my breast for the fibrosis for these lumps or whatever, I’m not supposed to be getting breast implants.”
SZA said her mother was previously diagnosed with breast cancer, and her aunt also had a mastectomy. After getting plastic surgery, SZA learned she had a 53 percent lifetime risk of developing the disease because of her family history.
“When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but … there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy,” she recalled. “And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone.”
SZA wanted to look into the concerns more before making a choice, adding, “I like seeing somebody spiritual about it — specifically the breast cancer situation and the marker before I had the results of the biopsy and all that — I had talked to somebody because I was like, ‘I got to figure out what’s going on in the higher realms.’”
The singer was originally meant to see a doctor before getting her implants, but she “snuck” away and “got it anyways.”
“So basically, I put them in. They ended up hurting me,” she noted. “I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense, and I’m not supposed to have breast implants. And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis … I didn’t feel good and it was painful. So, I took them out, and now, they’re just my boobs.”
In the past, SZA hasn’t shied away from discussing her history with plastic surgery. She revealed in 2023 that she got a Brazilian butt lift, telling Elle magazine, “I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else.”
SZA added: “And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself. I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more ass.'”
Before opening up about her medical history, SZA started the year off strong by scoring a win at the 2024 Grammys. She accepted the trophy for Best R&B Song at the awards show last month.
“I’m sorry, I’m just really overwhelmed. You don’t really understand, I came really, really far and I can’t believe this is happening. It feels very fake,” she said during her acceptance speech before noticing Taylor Swift. “Hi, Taylor, I love you.”