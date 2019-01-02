Andy Cohen ran into none other than his fellow Bravo star Teresa Giudice on a Jamaican beach on Wednesday, January 2. And the Watch What Happens Live host, 50, treated fans to a bathing suit Instagram photo of the two of them showing off their toned bodies — including his six-pack.

“Stepped on the beach, ran right into Tre, & need you to please caption this pic!” Cohen wrote. “I’ll read the best on @radioandysxmMonday Morning. ☀️.”

Although the pic was cute, fans had soon flooded his Instagram feed with worries over Giudice’s extreme tan. “Sunblock!! 😎” wrote one. “Too tan and too swoll,” said another. Other comments included: “Need some sunblock babe‼️,” “Beauty and the Tan Mom,” “When you forget to flip the bacon,” “One used sunblock and the other did not!!” and “Dumb and smarter.”

According to the American Cancer Society, “Cancer of the skin is by far the most common of all cancers.” The organization estimated that about 91,270 new melanomas, the most deadly form of skin cancer, would be diagnosed in 2018. They also noted that the rates of melanoma have been rising for the last 30 years, and about 9,320 people were expected to die that same year of the disease.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46 — who recently became a competitive bodybuilder — was on vacation with her four daughters, Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, and her father, Giacinto Gorga. (Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving a 41-month sentence in prison. A judge ruled in October 2018 that when he’s finished, he will be deported back to Italy.) It was unclear if the reality star was wearing sunscreen or if a spray tan was partly responsible for her darker skin tone.

Despite criticism over her alleged lack of sun smarts, Giudice has never felt better about her body. After finding yoga during her own 11-month prison stint in 2015, “I was looking for the next thing,” she told Us this past June of how she became a bodybuilder. “I’ve gone to the gym since I could drive. I wanted to see my body transform.”

“I love the way my arms and back look,” she continued. “All my clothes are big on me. My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme. It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good.”

