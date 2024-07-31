Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks is all about self-care, including a good Botox treatment.

“Just got my forehead blasted with Botox,” Chet, 33, revealed via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 30. “Thanks @bham90210med spa.”

The actor gushed over his procedure, sharing a photo with two of the technicians. “Come to Beverly Hills, they’ll get you right. #NoShameInMyGame,” he teased.

Chet, who is the son of Tom, 68, and wife Rita Wilson, isn’t the only celebrity who has turned to Botox to keep their face looking young. (Tom and Rita, 67, also share son Truman, while the Forrest Gump actor additionally shares son Colin and daughter Elizabeth with his late ex-wife, Samantha Lewes.)

Olivia Culpo gave insight into her beauty secrets in April, declaring in a TikTok video, “I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery.”

The 32-year-old model revealed that she has, however, gotten Botox on her temples and the sides of her chin. Culpo noted that she stays away from Botox in her forehead, jaw and lips because it pulls her eyebrows and she looks “insane.”

Olivia Colman, meanwhile, confessed to getting “loads” of Botox during an appearance on BBC’s Radio 2 in February. While she is all-for the procedure, she revealed that it does hurt, because it’s “needles in your face!”

Oliver Hudson, for his part, got real about facial upkeep during a June episode of his and sister Kate Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast.

“I’m going to get Botox. What are you going to do about it? Nothing,” he jokingly told Kate, 45. “And I’m going to look great. I’m still gonna be a man.”

Oliver, 47, added that it doesn’t feel “taboo anymore” to get a treatment. “If you’re smart, you know that every single person — actor and actress, musician –- most of them have done s–t to their face. Not in a bad way — as upkeep,” he explained.

Kate agreed, saying, “I’d be shocked to know which one hasn’t.”

As the son of two A-listers, Chet is well aware of what’s happening among the Hollywood elite. That knowledge and his own personal ups and downs has led to him being very open with his fans about all aspects of his life.

Last month, Chet reflected on his past drug use now that he’s sober.

“The drug I had the most problem with was just f—king coke. I’m a f—king cokehead, straight-up,” he confessed in a June episode of the “Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk” podcast. “I would go do coke with the cokeheads and they would be telling me, like, ‘Yo, chill, bro. Wait a second. Give it, like, 15 minutes.’ I couldn’t get enough of that.”

Chet recalled having a “terrible” addiction. “It eats away at you,” he continued. “You just, like, wither away ’cause you can’t eat. You can’t sleep.”

At his lowest, Chet had a strained relationship with his parents, who at one point sent him to a program for troubled teens. “I love my parents. I love my dad and mom so much. This is just water under the bridge,” he added.

Chet is still learning about himself and growing in part thanks to his recent journey on MTV’s The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

“The Surreal Life is a different kind of show. It’s not messy and negative,” Chet exclusively told Us Weekly in July, noting his mom and dad were “supportive” of his time on the reality show. “It’s more about personal growth and relationships with people and vulnerability. It’s a completely different type of reality TV. I had full support in doing it.”

The rapper and YouTuber added: “I was trying to get the most out of the experience and just be honest and transparent and I did. I did get a lot out of it. It was a great experience for me.”