The past year has put a strain on many people’s workout plans, but that’s not the case with Tracee Ellis Ross. The Black-ish actress, 48, has stayed fit throughout the pandemic with the help of celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who’s kept her clients sweating via Zoom.

“She’s an amazing person,” the Tracy Anderson Method creator, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively of the Pattern founder on Friday, May 14. “She’s so nice. … She loves to connect with life, and she texted me at the beginning of the pandemic a beautiful video of her thanking me for doing my live classes.”

The classes were open to the general public, not just celebrities, but the Golden Globe winner followed along at home like any non-famous fan.

“I just found it awesome that she took it upon herself to just open up her laptop and do the workout along with everyone else, from her home in that very real way,” Anderson told Us, adding that the star also does private sessions with trainers.

The wellness expert said Ross is “way too cool” for workouts that only focus on one area at a time. “She works on her whole body,” Anderson explained. “It’s really underdeveloped to say, like, ‘Oh, I only want to work on this,’ or ‘I only want to work on that.’ It’s all connected. … She respects her whole body and she works on her whole body.”

Though the High Note star stays extremely busy, Anderson noted that “she definitely gets her workout in” at least three times a week.

“She’s always been stunning,” the Indiana native, whose devotees also include Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Karlie Kloss, Nicole Richie and Victoria Beckham told Us. “She’s always been healthy. So I feel like, for my work with her, it was just about keeping all of her natural beauty ageless. I think that there’s not enough respect and recognition [of] just keeping your body from aging, you know?”

Anderson, who will launch the Anderson Moto Air Pro Reformer workout machine this summer in the Hamptons, said that Ross’ main fitness goals “are to respect her life and show up for her health,” which means she eats well in addition to fitting in her training sessions.

“One of the things that’s so cool about her is that she will just put on music and release and show what that release of emotions looks like through just moving in her body,” the fitness guru shared. “If people subscribe to a program like mine, for whatever reason, then even just putting on the music and dancing — I know it sounds so lame, but it’s so good for you.”

The trainer also suggested making a “star chart” where you give yourself a star each time you complete a workout or even just start moving.

“If you’re somebody that can just let the day get away from you, and your emotional self that doesn’t want to start working out wins every day over your physical self or your intellectual self that knows better, then maybe get yourself a little star chart where every day that you do it, you feel good about doing it,” she said. “Using an example like Tracee, she gets up and she does it for herself … even if it is online. And that’s a really cool example to set for people.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper