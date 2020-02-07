Tracee Ellis Ross channeled her mom Diana Ross in the most epic way — and we are so here for it.

On Thursday, February 6, the Black-ish star posted a glam selfie to her Instagram feed with a spider emoji serving as the simple caption.

Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Style

In the snap, Ross has her outstanding cheekbones on full display with her hair slick and straight behind her shoulders. But the standout of the picture is no doubt the set of giant spidery lashes that open up her eyes and give Us major throwback Diana Ross feels.

The Motown legend dominated the ’60s and ‘70s music scene while donning a more rock ‘n roll version of that whole Twiggy eyelash trend. You know the one where the lower lashes are just as important as the upper ones. Except for unlike the British supermodel’s wispy look, the “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” singer went for a thick finish — similar to her daughter’s in Thursday’s photo.

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

“What is happening here?!?!?! I’m obsessed,” commented Kerry Washington alongside heart-eye emojiis. Shonda Rhimes also chimed in, writing, “*snaps* this is good.”

The 47-year-old takes after her mom’s love of beauty, playing around with all kinds of different aesthetics. And while Diana attended cosmetology school in high school, her daughter started her own haircare line Pattern for curly hair types just last year.

“My mom does all her own hair and makeup and always has,” Tracee told Vouge. “Eyelashes, the whole deal — she does it herself.”

The duo shares quite a bit of similarities, serving up all kinds of twinning moments. One of our personal favorites, though, is from July 2019 when Tracee showed off her love of a clean complexion bold lip combo while Diana rocked a darkly lined eye that called back to her iconic chart-topping days.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)