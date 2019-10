Jennifer Aniston

If it’s good enough for the Friends star, it’s good enough for Us! “In the last year, I’ve been doing celery juice first thing in the morning,” Aniston told Allure in October 2019. “I have to force myself not to go right to my coffee.” After drinking the green concoction, she slams a shot of apple cider vinegar diluted in water. The finishing wellness routine touch? “I also take a probiotic, obviously,” she said.