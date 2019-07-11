Miley Cyrus

In her explosive August 2019 Elle cover story, the singer revealed many secrets regarding her sexuality and her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. She also shared a subtler wellness habit. “I try to meditate the night before interviews on what my goal is, what I want this to say about me,” the Hannah Montana alum said. In this case, Cyrus wanted the world to know her ruminations about the third person female pronoun. “My record is called She Is Miley Cyrus. ‘She’ does not represent a gender. ‘She’ is not just a woman. ‘She’ doesn’t refer to a vagina,” declared the Black Mirror guest star. “‘She’ is a force of nature. ‘She’ is power. ‘She’ can be anything you want to be, therefore, ‘she’ is everything. ‘She’ is the super she. ‘She’ is the she-ro. ‘She’ is the She-E-O.”