Melanie Griffith

She’s in her 60s and works out just as hard as anyone in Hollywood! On July 2, 2019, Griffith posted a video of her doing a series of incredibly challenging moves at the gym and gave a shout-out to her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, who also sculpts the bodies of Kate Beckinsale and Khloé Kardashian, among others. “Ok. I have been working out with Gunnar, ❤️, @gunnarfitness for 7 years. I ADORE THIS MAN!!,” she wrote. “He helps me keep my 50+11 year old body tight and strong. He is also kind of my therapist.”