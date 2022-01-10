Riawna Capri

Jennifer Lawrence’s hairstylist considers going from a long to short haircut a mystical experience. “I like to think that hair is like crystals in a sense that it holds the energy that it’s been through,” the pro, who also styles Julianne Hough and Ruby Rose, told Us in June 2018. “You know, you have crystals in your house, and you’ve got to clear the energy and hair does the same. When you can cut off a good significant amount, it really gives you a revived, refreshed feeling.”