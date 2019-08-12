Having fun in the sun! Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off their toned summer bods during a fun-filled beach day with Rob Lowe on Saturday, August 10.

Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara as they enjoyed a bit of summer relaxation. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor wore purple, patterned swim trunks with a necklace and black sunglasses.

The author, meanwhile, dressed in a red tank bikini and a black baseball cap. She had a white sarong wrapped around her waist throughout various points of the day.

The couple were joined by Lowe, Pratt’s former Parks and Recreation costar, sans his longtime wife, Sheryl Berkoff. During the weekend outing, he went shirtless as he wore color-blocked swim trunks. He also showed off a large upper arm tattoo.

While Pratt and Schwarzenegger went kayaking together in the water, the 55-year-old West Wing alum was close by on his paddle board. Later on, the Avengers star put on goggles before going for a quick swim.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s sandy trip comes after the couple ventured to the beach for a 4th of July celebration with the Kennedys. They were joined by the Jurassic World star’s 6-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt wed Schwarzenegger in an intimate ceremony held in Montecito, California, on June 8. “Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

The pair’s wedding was followed by a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii. A source told Us that the couple celebrated their nuptials by lounging poolside — a celebration that also coincided with Pratt’s 40th birthday on June 21.

