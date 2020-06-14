Time for Change

The Michigan native called out TikTok in March 2020 for allegedly discriminating against her content. “Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suit,” she wrote. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? … Tiktok… we need to talk.” A TikTok spokesperson told Us at the time that the company is “obsessed with Lizzo and the idea of body positivity and living your best life,” adding that the brand removed the video thinking it was in violation of community guidelines but put it back up after determining it was not.