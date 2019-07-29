Brielle Biermann

She may have ordered over $100 worth of chicken tenders hours after alleging she and her family, including mom Kim Zolciak, got kicked off of a Delta flight in July 2019. But as it turns out, the Don’t Be Tardy star may still have been following her diet! After posting a mirror selfie of herself in a tiny red bikini on Instagram on July 25, 2019, Biermann credited the time-restricted eating plan for her sleek physique. When one commenter asked, “You look so good omg! What are you doing differently??” the reality star responded, “intermittent fasting lol.”