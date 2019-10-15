Stay Active at Home

Beckinsale isn’t one to let a bit of fun go by — or the chance for a joke. On October 15, 2019, the star posted a series of four photos of herself dancing joyfully in her apartment in a bandeau bra top and tiny shorts. “Won’t lie, got over excited when I went to go buy Halloween decorations so late and everything was 60% off so it turns out I’m not actually crap, I’m thrifty,” she wrote. The pictures all showed off her amazing abs, which she’d highlighted the day before in a post about pairing tiaras with appendectomy scars.