Tamra Judge

Judge had buyer’s remorse after getting size DD implants. In 2007, she replaced them with C-cups, only to remove those in 2011. “My breasts were the first thing everybody looked at,” she explained to Us of why she backtracked on her original decision. Now, she said, “I feel more confident when I wear a low-cut shirt.”

Judge later went one step further, getting a lower facelift in 2017.