Vicki Gunvalson

Moved to tears when costar Slade Smiley called her Miss Piggy, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took action to change her looks in September 2012. “I’ve always felt like I’m not pretty enough,” she confessed to Us of her decision to thin her nose, get a chin implant and have body fat injected into her face to erase wrinkles. (She previously also had two breast augmentations.) “I’m still numb — it’ll take a year to fully heal. But it didn’t change me inside!”

Gunvalson went under the knife again in 2018 to get a lower facelift after her pal Tamra Judge suggested she do so.