Brandi Glanville

Unhappy with her breasts after the birth of sons Mason and Jake — she told Us they looked like “tube socks with balls at the ends” — she told a plastic surgeon to “fill them out but make them small.” (She upgraded to B-cups.) Following her divorce from Eddie Cibrian, she got vaginal rejuvenation surgery and charged it to her ex. “It was painful, but I had very good results,” she said.