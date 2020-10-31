Kyle Richards

Despite being “terrified of needles and blood,” Richards had a nose job in 2006 and liposuction in 2012. “My nose bothered me for a long time,” she told Us in March 2013. “The surgery made me feel better.” As for the second procedure? “After having four kids, no matter what exercise I did, the love handles wouldn’t go away!” she explained. “I’m very happy with the results!” In October 2020, Richards revealed that she went under the knife again to have a second rhinoplasty after breaking her nose a year earlier.