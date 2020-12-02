Her Diet

Wilson noted that she’s had the best results following a high-protein diet and drinking two to three liters of water a day.

“Does this mean that I eat clean every day? No. Far from it. But I am prioritizing where I can. If I go out to a restaurant, I’ll try the salmon, a chicken breast. I don’t eat much meat, that’s why it was hard,” she explained. “I was mainly vegetarian, but now I really have to concentrate on it because my body just responds well to protein. So, I might get a protein smoothie ‘cause that’s easy for me to eat with some vegan protein in it. But nutritionally, I do try to stay under 1500 calories because my body type, if I want to lose weight in that week, I have to stay under 1500 each day. Now I’m going into more of a maintenance phase and it will probably be more like 2000 or 2500 because I do work out like a beast. So I can eat a bit more. Now that I’ve hit my goal weight, I’m maintaining.”

She added: “I still want to be curvy and I feel like I’m confident at any size because your size isn’t the one thing that defines you, it’s your whole personality, it’s your skills and abilities and everything so I’m a very confident person in that respect.”