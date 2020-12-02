Her Workout Routine

“I’m in a lucky position, like, I do have access to really amazing personal trainers, but I want you guys to know that the majority of the exercise that I’ve done this year has just been me going out for a walk,” Wilson revealed. “Whether I’m walking in Sydney, I’m walking in New York, I walked down to the Statue of Liberty this morning. In Sydney, I walk around the Sydney harbor. In Los Angeles, I normally walk at Griffith Park. That is free, you can do it, it’s safe and walking is the best way for me, for my body type to metabolize fat.”

Wilson added that she also has “amazing trainers,” including Gunnar Peterson and Jono Castano.

“Ladies, don’t be afraid of weights. I frickin’ love lifting weights. It just makes you feel really strong,” she quipped. “I love lifting weights; I love that feeling of feeling strong and powerful and the weights are so good for not only your muscles but for your bones as well. … I normally [train] six out of seven days a week. I normally have Sunday as a rest day and I’m normally doing at least an hour of physical activity the other days but that can simply be walking like today.”