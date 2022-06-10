Setting a Goal

Ahead of her journey, the Australia native offered some advice to her followers about sticking to it. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2020. “I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress … but good things are coming your way.”

Wilson noted that even with “constant setbacks,” she was still “working hard” for herself.