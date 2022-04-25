Beekeeper baby! On April 11, Anna-Marie Campisi welcomed her fourth child, her first with husband Mursel Mistanoglu, via surrogate.

“Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son! Gokhan John He was born 4/11/22, five weeks early. He’s doing amazing!” Campisi, 41, gushed via Instagram on Monday, April 25. “Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches. Our surrogate is also doing well! I was able to meet her and she’s such an amazing woman!”

She went on to write about meeting her baby boy in Ukraine with the help of the Dynamo Project, noting, “Upon arrival to Poland we spoke with the group to start logistics of our travel into Ukraine. They asked to see Mursel’s Schengen Visa to see if it was a one entry or multi entry visa. We found out it was a one time entry visa. So from there the plan was for Mursel to stay in Poland. If he came with to Ukraine, he wouldn’t be allowed to leave. So I had to go into Ukraine alone. Thank God for this amazing group Dynamo Project! I didn’t have to go alone. They planned the logistics including travel into Ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine and travel while inside. They were with me the entire time.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alums announced in January that they had a little one on the way, thanks to the help of a gestational carrier.

“Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May,” the Nebraska native told her Instagram followers at the time. “We are currently 22 weeks! #FutureBeekeeper.” The hashtag matched the yellow onesie featured in the social media upload, alongside a sonogram shot.

The duo’s fellow TLC personalities showed their support in the comments at the time, from Annie Suwan to Anny Francisco.

The former reality star is already the mother of sons Joey, Gino and Leo, whom she welcomed in a previous relationship. While Campisi keeps her eldest children mostly off of social media, she did celebrate Valentine’s Day with them in February.

“It was also my birthday and I got to spend it with my wonderful husband and young men!” Campisi captioned an Instagram selfie with Mistanoglu at the time. “Joey even treated me at dinner and bought me orchards which was a surprise! Joey and Gino are not pictured due to their wishes. We hope you all had an amazing day!”

Campisi wed the Turkey native in September 2019 on season 7 of the TLC show. The pair have since been vocal about their plans to expand their family despite Campisi’s inability to carry a baby.

“I’m feeling so emotional right now! Our three embryos are being carried to Ukraine today and we are signing with our surrogate today,” Campisi wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “Keep us in your prayers.”

She gave her Instagram followers an update on their gestational carrier’s safety in February after Russia invaded the country.

“Our hearts are with those in Ukraine. Pray for peace!” Campisi wrote at the time. “We’ve been following everything since last night. Our surrogate had to leave her home with her family, to a safer area. We are just sick that everyone in Ukraine had their lives turned upside down.”

When one of Campisi’s followers asked how the surrogate was doing, she replied, “As of right now our surrogate and baby are OK.”

