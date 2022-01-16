Baby on board! Less than three years after Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu wed during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, the pair are expanding their family.

“Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May,” the Nebraska native, 39, shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 16. “We are currently 22 weeks!”

As the pair initially bonded over their beekeeping hobbies, Campisi added a “Future Beekeeper” hashtag to her post. In the announcement, a yellow onesie also said “Future Beekeeper” along with the little one’s due date: May 2022. She also shared a selfie of the happy couple and a photo from a sonogram.

After the Beauty and the Bees cofounders shared their jubilant news, several of their fellow 90 Day stars shared their heartfelt congratulations, including Ashley Martson and David Toborowsky.

The couple has been eagerly awaiting the chance to expand their family since their nuptials, which aired in 2019, and have been vocal about their fertility journey on the show since revealing that Campisi — who already has sons Joey, Gino and Leo from a previous relationship — is unable to carry a baby.

“I’m feeling so emotional right now! Our 3 embryos are being carried to Ukraine today and we are signing with our surrogate today,” she captioned a July 2021 Instagram post. “Keep us in your prayers!”

During a June 2021 episode of 90 Day Diaries, fans saw the couple travel to a fertility clinic to explore their options.

“Episode 2 of Diaries aired yesterday. We are on this episode! It’s on Discovery+ sorry for those that don’t have it or are unable to get it. Go check out what our next journey is,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “A lot of you have been asking this was On our way home from Syracuse, NY we stopped in Niagara Falls…only NY side due to not having our passports. Thank you @doctorkiltz and everyone @cnyfertility.”

The season 7 duo met online in a beekeeping enthusiast group and soon hit it off. After getting to know each other online, they decided to meet in person. After the Turkey native, 39, journeyed to the United States to connect with the mother of three, they soon hit a rough patch after his parents didn’t approve of their impending marriage. Mistanoglu soon ended up calling off the wedding before the pair had an emotional airport goodbye. After a change of heart on his mother’s part, the pair eventually tied the knot and their romance has continued to develop.

“Two years ago today Mursel landed in the United States for the first time! @murselmistanoglu007 time flies! It’s been a crazy and busy 2 years,” Campisi gushed over her love via a June 2021 Instagram tribute.