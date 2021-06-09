90 Day Fiance's Deavan Clegg 'Grieving' After Suffering Miscarriage

Opening up. 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg and her boyfriend, Christopher “Topher” Park, recently suffered a pregnancy loss, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 24-year-old reality star “sadly suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks back in April,” her publicist, Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing, told Us in a statement on Wednesday, June 9. “This is a private matter that she is grieving over with the support of Chris and her family by her side.”

Deavan previously welcomed son Taeyang in April 2019 with her now-estranged husband, Jihoon Lee. The twosome appeared on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019 and returned for season 2 after their son’s arrival. Devean confirmed in September 2020 that she had officially filed for divorce amid the duo’s messy split.

The Utah native is also the mother of 5-year-old daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship. Three months after she and Topher made their relationship Instagram official, a source exclusively revealed that Deavan’s new flame has “fully stepped in[to]” the father role.

“Deavan and Topher’s relationship is absolutely amazing. Her children have really taken a huge liking to Topher,” the insider told Us in December 2020, praising the vlogger for being a “hard worker.”

The couple fell head over heels for one another — and even sparked rumors that they might have taken their relationship to the next level. However, the source clarified that the pair were “not engaged,” despite wearing rings.

As their romance continues to progress, the pair share glimpses of their life together on social media. “I’m so thankful to have you in my life,” Deavan gushed via Instagram in May. “I love you so much 💓 you make this little family feel complete @hyu.nw #cutecouple #90dayfiance.”

In a separate post, Deavan shared a snap of her boyfriend cradling her son and planting a kiss on his cheek. “Amazing view to wake up to,” she captioned the sweet photo after receiving a bouquet of red roses from Topher on Mother’s Day.

While the TLC personality’s current relationship is getting stronger by the day, things have been more complicated with Jihoon, 29. After revealing on the November 2020 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that he and Deavan split amid the coronavirus pandemic — and that she brought the kids back to the U.S. without him — the South Korea native shared an update with his social media followers.

“I think I learned a lot from marriage and divorce. I was ashamed to see myself on the show. Nevertheless, I sincerely thank you for the support,” he wrote at the time. “This show and divorce have been a turning point in my life. I feel like I need to work harder with this. Thank you so much for always supporting me.”

Earlier this year, Us confirmed that Jihoon was the subject of an “ongoing” investigation for child abuse claims brought forward by Deavan amid their split. “Police have received the evidence of abuse and are taking it very seriously and working with us closely,” her rep told Us in February.

With reporting by Diana Cooper