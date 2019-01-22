It’s been three weeks since 90 Day Fiancé stars Paola and Russ Mayfield welcomed their baby boy, and the new mom has been struggling. She bravely opened up about her “tough week” on Instagram on Sunday, January 20.

In the new pic, the Colombia native pushed her son, Axel, in a stroller at sunset. Paola looked incredible in a cropped tank, sweats and sneakers, but she said motherhood hasn’t been a walk in the park.

“I’ve been having a tough week, I’m not going to lie,” the reality star admitted in the caption. “I think I’m experiencing the baby blues after giving birth.”

While she isn’t often so vulnerable on social media, Paola wrote, “It’s good to open up and talk about it knowing this will pass soon! Are there any Mom’s [sic] out there who have ever experienced something like this and if so, how did you overcome these emotions?”

Her followers were quick to jump in with advice from their own experiences with postpartum depression. Her husband left a loving comment as well!

“You are stronger than you know to be and we are forever grateful for your love,” Russ commented. “Just know your [sic] doing an amazing job and I see so much joy behind your eyes. Keep grinding mommy!”

The Oklahoma native has been super supportive of his wife since their son’s New Year’s Day birth. Two weeks after welcoming Axel, Russ gave his wife her push present — a sparkling pair of Jimmy Choo heels and a matching clutch.

Paola and Russ experienced a tragic miscarriage five years after tying the knot in 2013. The couple announced in July 2018 that they were expecting another baby.

“This is the most amazing feeling ever,” they exclusively told Us at the time. “We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby. We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will bring us closer together. God has blessed us again, and this time, we are going as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!”

